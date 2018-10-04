Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 'Daredevil:' Watch Matt Murdock Battle Evil Look-Alike in New Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Ella Mai Sneak Around on New Song ‘Whatchamacallit’

Track will appear on rising singer’s upcoming self-titled debut LP

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rising R&B singer Ella Mai tries to define an illicit love affair on her new song, “Whatchamacallit,” which features Chris Brown. The song will appear on Mai’s upcoming self-titled debut, out October 12th.

The track boasts a blend of gooey synths and crisp percussion, and finds Mai and Brown trading verses about getting completely caught up in feelings for someone else. “It ain’t cheating, it’s a whatchamacallit,” the pair croon, “This could be our little secret, our whatchamacallit.”

“Whatchamacallit” follows previously-released Ella Mai track “Trip,” as well as the bonus cut, “Naked.” The album will also feature Mai’s breakout hit, “Boo’d Up,” which received a remix over the summer that featured Nicki Minaj and Quavo.

Mai is set to join Bruno Mars for a handful of dates on the pop star’s 24K Magic tour. The run kicks off tonight, October 4th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As for Brown, his last album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, arrived last year. Over the summer, the singer was arrested in Florida on an outstanding felony battery charge, stemming from an April 2017 incident where he allegedly punched a club photographer.

In This Article: Chris Brown, Ella Mai

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad