Hear Ella Mai Sneak Around on New Song ‘Whatchamacallit’

Rising R&B singer Ella Mai tries to define an illicit love affair on her new song, “Whatchamacallit,” which features Chris Brown. The song will appear on Mai’s upcoming self-titled debut, out October 12th.

The track boasts a blend of gooey synths and crisp percussion, and finds Mai and Brown trading verses about getting completely caught up in feelings for someone else. “It ain’t cheating, it’s a whatchamacallit,” the pair croon, “This could be our little secret, our whatchamacallit.”

“Whatchamacallit” follows previously-released Ella Mai track “Trip,” as well as the bonus cut, “Naked.” The album will also feature Mai’s breakout hit, “Boo’d Up,” which received a remix over the summer that featured Nicki Minaj and Quavo.

Mai is set to join Bruno Mars for a handful of dates on the pop star’s 24K Magic tour. The run kicks off tonight, October 4th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As for Brown, his last album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, arrived last year. Over the summer, the singer was arrested in Florida on an outstanding felony battery charge, stemming from an April 2017 incident where he allegedly punched a club photographer.