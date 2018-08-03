Ella Mai Drops Remorseful R&B Song ‘Trip’ Ahead of ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour

London singer Ella Mai released a new track a sultry R&B track called “Trip” along with a personal note about what it means. The song follows Mai’s hit single “Boo’d Up.” Mai hyped the song on Twitter and has hinted that her next release might be a complete album.

“Trip” is a Nineties-inspired slow jam in the vein of Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige. The song is self-reflective and apologetic, addressing the ups and downs of romantic relationship. In a separate video, Mai said that it was “important to her” to release a new song before her headlining tour begins in Dallas on August 6th.

“Sometimes we misinterpret, sometimes we misunderstand, sometimes we make mistakes,” Mai said in the clip about the song. “It doesn’t always make sense at the time … But awareness is key … Trip … My bad for tripping on you.”

Dubbed the “The Boo’d Up Tour,” Mai’s run will hit 15 North American cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago and Seattle. All of the shows are currently sold out.

Mai released “Boo’d Up” last February as part her EP Ready and it has since risen on the charts. The song, co-written with Joelle James, landed in the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this summer and is currently at No. 7. The song’s official video has over 1.6 million views on YouTube. Mai has been credited with bringing female-led R&B back onto the charts.