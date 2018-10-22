Ella Mai Plots 2019 North American Tour

Ella Mai announced a headlining North American tour in support of her recently issued, self-titled debut LP. The trek, preceded by a run of U.K. and European dates in January, kicks off February 12th in Vancouver, British Columbia and concludes March 28th in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets for the R&B singer’s “Debut Tour” go on sale October 26th.
The R&B singer released Ella Mai on October 12th. The Mustard-executive-produced album, which debuted at Number Five on the Billboard 200 Album chart, features guest spots from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”) and H.E.R. (“Gut Feeling”). The record also includes her breakout, triple-platinum single “Boo’d Up” and follow-up “Trip,” which cracked the Top 20 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.
The 23-year-old Mai recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the whirlwind success of “Boo’d Up” and how social media directly led to her work with mega-producer Mustard. “He messaged me, like, ‘Are you free?'” she said of their 2015 chat. “So I was like, ‘Of course I’m free!’ I didn’t have any material out — he was going based off my Instagram covers. It’s one thing to sing covers on social media, and a different thing to make your own music.”
Ella Mai Tour Dates
February 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
February 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
February 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
February 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
February 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
February 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
February 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
February 25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
February 27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
February 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
March 2 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
March 3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
March 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
March 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth
March 7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
March 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale
March 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
March 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
March 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
March 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
March 24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
March 28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
