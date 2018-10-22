Ella Mai Plots 2019 North American Tour

Ella Mai announced a headlining North American tour in support of her recently issued, self-titled debut LP. The trek, preceded by a run of U.K. and European dates in January, kicks off February 12th in Vancouver, British Columbia and concludes March 28th in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets for the R&B singer’s “Debut Tour” go on sale October 26th.

The R&B singer released Ella Mai on October 12th. The Mustard-executive-produced album, which debuted at Number Five on the Billboard 200 Album chart, features guest spots from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”) and H.E.R. (“Gut Feeling”). The record also includes her breakout, triple-platinum single “Boo’d Up” and follow-up “Trip,” which cracked the Top 20 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

The 23-year-old Mai recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the whirlwind success of “Boo’d Up” and how social media directly led to her work with mega-producer Mustard. “He messaged me, like, ‘Are you free?'” she said of their 2015 chat. “So I was like, ‘Of course I’m free!’ I didn’t have any material out — he was going based off my Instagram covers. It’s one thing to sing covers on social media, and a different thing to make your own music.”

Ella Mai Tour Dates

February 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

February 15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

February 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

February 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

February 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

February 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

February 25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

February 27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

February 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

March 2 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

March 3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

March 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

March 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth

March 7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

March 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale

March 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

March 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

March 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

March 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

March 24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

March 28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre