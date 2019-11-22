Watch Elizabeth Warren Escape Haunted Submarine With Desus and Mero

Elizabeth Warren helped Desus and Mero thwart an evil ghost and escape a haunted submarine during a visit to an escape room on Desus and Mero Thursday.

The trio aptly dubbed their team “Future Presidents of America,” and were tasked with solving puzzles in three different rooms in one hour, with the ultimate aim of disarming a torpedo the ghost captain had left on the ship. Unsurprisingly, Warren embraced the problem solving fully, as she, Desus and Mero restored power to one room, stopped a gas leak in the other and figured out — with just 50 seconds left — which torpedo needed to be dismantled.

After Desus noted that none of this would’ve happened if the sub had just had an HR department, Warren quipped, “That’s right, if they’d paid the sailors their wages this never would have happened.”

Warren also sat down for an interview with Desus and Mero in which she discussed building on Obamacare to attain universal healthcare and the importance of actually listening to voters. For all the plans she’s already concocted though, Warren admitted she was helpless to fix one issue very mprotant to Desus and Mero: The New York Yankees’ starting pitching problem.

“I can take on healthcare, I can take on the housing crisis in America, I cannot take on the Yankees’ pitching starting lineup,” Warren said. “You know where your lines are.” When Mero asked if maybe she could save the New York Knicks, the trio agreed it’d be easier to fix climate change first.