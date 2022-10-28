fbpixel
Must-Hear Nostalgia

Elizabeth Cook’s Cover of ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ Is a Great Singer Meeting an Iconic Song

The Americana badass puts her own unique spin on Tears for Fears' 1985 staple
Elizabeth Cook, Tears for Fears
Elizabeth Cook covers the 1985 hit "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears for a new EP. Stephen J. Cohen/GettyImages

On the strength of its With Love series, the East Nashville indie label 3Sirens is doing god’s work: pairing some of Nashville’s most important voices with the songs that soundtracked many of our adolescent years. Part 1 had artists like Caitlin Rose covering the Pretenders and Derek Hoke tackling Crowded House. On Friday, the label, led by Alyssa and Doug Graham, announced 3Sirens Presents: With Love Part 2, the latest collection of reinvented hits from the Eighties and Nineties — including a stellar rendition of Tears of Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Elizabeth Cook.

Cook’s version stays mostly faithful to the 1985 synth-pop staple, but her distinct voice adds an extra layer of texture. Hoke, who sang “Something So Strong” on Part 1, adds harmony vocals with Cook.

“There’s nothing I love more than getting in the studio with a great song and talented people. Getting to track ‘Everybody Wants to the Rule the World’ was particularly nostalgic for me, being a child of the ’80s,” Cook says. “Bands like Tears for Fears represented a whole new world of music to me beyond my country roots, and to my parents’ dismay, I was totally enthralled and in love with it. As with many great pieces of music, the lyrics and the vibe are as relevant today as ever. It was a treat to get to record it.”

Along with Cook, 3Sirens Presents: With Love Part 2 features Chuck Mead interpreting Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere,” Nicole Atkins singing Television’s “1880 or So,” and the Grahams’ rendering of “Don’t Get My Wrong” by the Pretenders.

3Sirens Presents: With Love Part 2 track list
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” – Elizabeth Cook (Original by Tears For Fears)
“Road to Nowhere” – Chuck Mead (Original by Talking Heads)
“Don’t Get Me Wrong” – The Grahams (Original by Pretenders)
“1880 or So” – Nicole Atkins (Original by Television)
“Under the Milky Way” – Lilly Hiatt (Original by The Church)
“Gates of Steel” – Patrick Sweany (Original by DEVO)

