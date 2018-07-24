Electric Light Orchestra Ready Early U.K. Singles, B Sides Collection

Electric Light Orchestra‘s early U.K. singles and B sides will be compiled for a new box set. Electric Light Orchestra – The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978 will be released via Legacy Recordings on September 21st.

The set focuses on ELO’s early material and rarities that were originally available to U.K. fans. It includes more than a dozen 45 RPM singles as well as 1978’s The ELO EP, which are all produced on 7-inch black vinyl.

The box set’s music was remastered from the original analog source tapes. The 16 7-inch vinyl discs will feature reproductions of the original sleeves and labels from the Seventies. The singles include “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Telephone Line” and “Mr. Blue Sky,” which all reached the Top 10 of the British charts.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO: Wembley or Bust, which documents the group’s return to London’s Wembley stadium in June 2017, will premiere in the U.S. on Showtime July 27th. ELO will embark on their first U.S. tour since 1981 in August.

Electric Light Orchestra: The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978

Disc 1: “10538 Overture” b/w “First Movement (Jumping Biz)“

Disc 2: “Roll Over Beethoven“ b/w “Queen Of The Hours”

Disc 3: “Showdown” b/w “In Old England Town” (Instrumental)

Disc 4: “Ma-Ma-Ma Belle” b/w “Oh No Not Susan”

Disc 5: “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” b/w “Illusions In G Major”

Disc 6: “Evil Woman” b/w “10538 Overture (live)”

Disc 7: “Nightrider” b/w “Daybreaker (live)”

Disc 8: “Strange Magic” b/w “Showdown (live)”

Disc 9: “Livin’ Thing” b/w “Fire On High”

Disc 10: “Rockaria!” b/w “Poker”

Disc 11: “Telephone Line” b/w “Poor Boy (The Greenwood) / King Of The Universe”

Disc 12: “Turn To Stone” b/w “Mister Kingdom”

Disc 13: “Mr. Blue Sky” b/w “One Summer Dream”

Disc 14: “Wild West Hero” b/w “Eldorado”

Disc 15: “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” b/w “Bluebird Is Dead”

Disc 16: The ELO EP: “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” / “Strange Magic” b/w “Ma-Ma-Ma Belle” / “Evil Woman”