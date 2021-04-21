Electric Daisy Carnival Postpones to Fall Amid Continued Covid-19 Concerns

Last Vegas festival Electric Daisy Carnival has postponed its May event until October.

In an announcement on Instagram, Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of EDC organizer Insomniac, explained that continuing COVID-19 restrictions can’t allow EDC to take place as planned. According to Rotella, the festival’s home of Clark County passed a reopening plan requiring 60 percent of residents to be fully vaccinated before large-scale gatherings can take place. The event was scheduled to take place May 21st through 23rd at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for May, Nevada state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of May 1, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place,” Rotella wrote. “We just had a meeting in Las Vegas this past Friday with police, fire, medical, and other agencies involved with EDC to plan out details surrounding the event.”

He added, noting that the EDC lineup is booked and was set to be revealed today, “Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can’t take that risk.”

Electric Daisy Carnival will now take place October 22nd through 24th. All tickets purchased for May will be honored for the new dates. Alternatively, customers can request to receive a refund.

“I continue to believe it’s important we get back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible, and I won’t give up on trying to make that happen,” Rotella concluded. “I will be announcing an AMA on Reddit in the near future to address any questions.”

Electric Daisy Carnival had been trying to get the festival up and running for this spring, which would have made it the first made major festival to take place since the pandemic, but local restrictions have proved challenging. Bonnaroo was recently moved to this fall, while Coachella is expected to be pushed again to 2022.