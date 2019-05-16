Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Details 2019 Livestream

Electric Daisy Carnival’s flagship Las Vegas festival will be livestreamed on four different channels from May 17th through May 19th starting at 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET daily.

Sets and other content from the annual EDM blowout will be available via promotor Insomniac Event’s website, as well as the LiveXLive app, which is available on iOs, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Channel 1 of the EDC livestream will broadcast performances from the three main stages — kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW and circuitGROUNDS — as well as behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews, plus select sets from other stages, art cars and Camp EDC. Channel 2, meanwhile, will broadcast full sets from kineticFiled, Channel 3 will feature sets from cosmicMEADOW and Channel 4 will host sets from circuitGROUNDS.

EDC Las Vegas 2019 will feature performances from David Guetta, Deadmau5, A$AP Rocky, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Idris Elba, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade and Martin Garrix. Bill Nye is also set to preside over the festival’s opening ceremony. A limited number of tickets and VIP passes for EDC Las Vegas are still available to purchase via the festival’s website.