David Guetta, Deadmau5, A$AP Rocky Lead Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2019

David Guetta, Deadmau5, A$AP Rocky, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Idris Elba, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade and Martin Garrix lead the lineup for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2019. The three-day event takes place Friday, May 17th through Sunday, the 19th at the city’s Motor Speedway.

Alesso, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Snakehips, Dillon Francis, Illenium, Paul Oakenfold, Paul Van Dyk, Jamie Jones, Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke’s Get Real, Gorgon City, CamelPhat, Amelie Lens, Zhu, Skream! and Rusko are also among the 240-plus artists at the EDM festival’s 23rd Las Vegas edition.

Pasquale Rotella, CEO of promoter Insominac Events, recruited scientist/TV host Bill Nye to help hype the festival in a trailer showcasing this year’s theme of “Kinetic Energy.” After an intro modeled after his popular Science Guy children’s show, Nye noted, “In classical physics we have two kinds of energy. We have kinetic energy, and we have potential energy. Just think of the potential of 140,000 people.”

“When you’re jumping around, when you’re being kinetic, when you’re moving with other people, you feel good,” Nye continued. “Turn it up loud — it’s gonna be lit!”

Ticket information is available at the Electric Daisy Carnival website.

EDC Las Vegas follows February’s 2019 Mexico City event, which featured headliners like Skrillex, RL Grime and Paul Van Dyk. Rotella recently announced that EDC Orlando will expand from two to three days, though he’s yet to unveil this year’s line-up.

In 2018, the festival held events in Las Vegas, Orlando, Mexico City, Tokyo and Shanghai. Diplo, Zedd, Tiësto and Kaskade headlined the Las Vegas lineup.