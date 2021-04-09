Electric Daisy Carnival to Take Place in May Despite Continued Covid-19 Concerns

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas will take place next month, May 21st through May 23rd at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, despite continued concerns over the spread of Covid-19 even as vaccination rollout continues.

Insomniac Events Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella confirmed the festival would take place in a statement released on social media Thursday, April 8th. “Electric Daisy Carnival is finally on the horizon,” Rotella said. “There were times during the pandemic when many of us lost hope. We were challenged to learn and listen to our hearts and trust that the storm would eventually pass, making way for a bright and sunny future for those in our community and around the world.”

Rotella said EDC Las Vegas “will be working closely with local and state officials to make the show as safe as possible.” Rotella said it will release more details on safety protocols soon.

According to Billboard, EDC Las Vegas submitted a safety protocol plan to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, but it was rejected and a new plan still has not been submitted. The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported on a 37-page proposal submitted by EDC, which included such safety provisions like mobile health passes for attendees and staff to prove their vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test result. Other measures included mask mandates and the possible use of Covid-19-sniffing dogs (yes, this is a thing).

A full lineup for EDC Las Vegas has yet to be announced, but tickets and passes have already sold out per the festival’s website. Should it take place in May, Electric Daisy Carnival will be the first major festival to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year (one major festival, Bonnaroo, is scheduled to take place this fall, while Coachella is expected to be pushed again to 2022). Nevertheless, there remain numerous concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and a possible fourth wave of cases, especially as highly infectious variants continue to spread.