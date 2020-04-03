 Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 Has Been Rescheduled to October - Rolling Stone
Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 Rescheduled for October

David Guetta, Chainsmokers, Tiësto and others are still set to perform

Angie Martoccio

Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 has been rescheduled to the fall, taking place from October 2nd to 4th at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Insomniac announced its 2020 Electric Daisy Carnival has been rescheduled to the fall. The electronic festival was originally slated for May 15th through the 17th, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 2nd to the 4th, the festival will celebrate its 10th year in the city. David Guetta, the Chainsmokers, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake and others are set to perform.

“You, the Headliners, are the heart and soul of EDC,” Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella wrote to the artists. “Without you, Insomniac wouldn’t exist. Thank you for being patient and supporting us while we’ve worked through this to make the best decision.” 

Original tickets will be honored at the new date; refunds are available on the festival’s website. “Nothing changes but the date,” Rotella said in a statement.”The team and I took every single factor into consideration: weather, hotel rates, talent availability, coordination with the Speedway and local officials, and most importantly, a date that would give us enough time for things to get back to normal so we can all come back stronger than ever.”

EDC joins Coachella, Stagecoach and Bonnaroo on the list of spring and summer festivals rescheduled to the fall. Some festivals and tours have canceled altogether due to the crisis, with South by Southwest and Glastonbury Festival resuming in 2021.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Electric Daisy Carnival

