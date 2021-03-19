See Edie Brickell and New Bohemians Perform ‘Stubborn Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians delivered their song “Stubborn Love,” from the group’s new album Hunter and the Dog Star, during a visit to the Tonight Show Thursday.

For the virtual performance, Brickell and her band congregated on a soundstage for a simmering take on the track, giving fans a preview of what the Hunter and the Dog Star songs will sound like when the group returns to the live stage in the post-pandemic future.

Hunter and the Dog Star, Brickell and New Bohemians’ fifth studio album and first since 2018’s Rocket, arrived in February. The album is “a collection of songs reflecting the mystery of self-expression, loyalty, companionship, and love in the darkest sky just before dawn,” Brickell previously said in a statement.

During the Covid-19 quarantine, Brickell and her husband Paul Simon delivered an at-home acoustic take on the Everly Brothers’ “I Wonder If I Care as Much.” Brickell also duetted with Willie Nelson on the benefit track “Sing to Me, Willie” for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.