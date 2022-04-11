Eddie Vedder Taps Jack White, Stevie Nicks to Headline 2022 Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder will take the stage at his sixth annual Ohana Festival, which will also feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Pink, and more.

The festival — which Vedder founded in 2016 — will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, this year, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Nicks will headline day one, with additional performances from artists like Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, the Revivalists, Gang of Youths, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Kolohe Kai.

Day two will feature Vedder and White, along with the likes of Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, and Curtis Harding. And the fest will come to a close Oct. 2 with Pink, St. Vincent, Dermot Kennedy, Grouplove, Kevin Morby, Bomba Estereo, and Broken Social Scene, who will perform all of their 2002 album You Forgot It in People to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Tickets for Ohana Fest 2022 will go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. A pre-sale for those who sign up for early access on the festival’s website will begin April 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Three-day passes, as well as single-day tickets, and a variety of VIP packages are available.

Vedder’s solo set at the Ohana fest will come just after he wraps up the second leg of Pearl Jam’s North American tour in support of their 2020 album, Gigaton (the run was delayed due to Covid-19). White will have also spent much of the summer on the road in support of his two 2022 albums, the just-released Fear of the Dawn and the upcoming Entering Heaven Alive. Nicks, meanwhile, has a handful of scattered headlining shows and festival dates scheduled throughout the year, while this is Pink’s second scheduled appearance this year, along with BottleRock in Napa Valley in May.