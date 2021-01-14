 Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers Set for Tibet House Concert - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recorded Music Rights to BMG
Home Music Music News

Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers Set for Virtual Tibet House Benefit Concert

Lineup also features Brittany Howard, Laurie Anderson, and Valerie June

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, and more will perform at the 34th Annual Tibet House Benefit Concert, which will take place virtually February 17th.

Composer Philip Glass once again curated the show’s lineup, which also features Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Rubin Kodheli. The Dalai Lama is also set to open the show with a recorded video message. Additional performers will be announced soon.

The yearly show, which usually takes place at Carnegie Hall in New York City, will broadcast virtually via Mandolin and feature a mix of live and pre-recorded segments. Tickets are on sale now via the Tibet House and Mandolin websites starting at $20. A variety of merchandise bundles are also available, as are special sponsor level “cyber-tables” starting at $5,000.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit Tibet House U.S., a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 to “ensure the survival of Tibetan civilization.”

The Tibet House Benefit Concert usually features a handful of familiar faces each year, and so far Anderson, Bridgers, and Choegyal are among those who performed at the 2020 show that will return this year. The show also usually features some unique collaborations, with the 2020 edition boasting Iggy Pop and Anderson performing the Lou Reed-penned “We Are the People,” and Patti Smith closing the show with her 1988 anthem, “People Have the Power,” featuring every performer from the evening.

In This Article: Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Tibet House Benefit Concert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.