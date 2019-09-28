 Eddie Vedder Performs Pearl Jam’s ‘Hard to Imagine’ With the Strokes – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Off-the-Rails President Takes to Twitter in Anti-Semitic and Racist Rant Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform Pearl Jam’s ‘Hard to Imagine’ With the Strokes

Singer also joins band on “Juicebox” at Ohana Fest

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Strokes recruited Eddie Vedder to perform the Pearl Jam deep cut “Hard to Imagine” during the band’s headlining set at Dana Point, California’s Ohana Fest, an annual festival curated by the Pearl Jam frontman.

“Julian [Casablancas] asked if I would join the fellas here and one of the reasons I accepted was it would give me the opportunity to thank all the great artists who have been here today,” Vedder told the audience prior to the performance.

“They’ve asked to do a version of this song, and I’d love to dedicate it to all the people in Everytown, all the people in Moms Demand Action, all the people in Students Demand Action who are working so hard for common-sense gun laws that respect the right of ownership but also preserve our right to feel safe in our towns, in our communities, in our schools, in our malls, in our movie theaters, in our country.”

Vedder, who wore a Moms Demand Action shirt, continued, “And as you’ve displayed here today and tonight, there’s so much power in a group of organized people, with good thoughts, hopes, dreams, and we will persevere.”

The Pearl Jam singer also joined the Strokes for a rendition of that band’s “Juicebox,” which Vedder has performed numerous times with the group, including a surprise appearance at Rolling Stone‘s 1,000th issue party in 2006 and the PJ20 concert in 2011.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.