Watch Eddie Vedder Perform Pearl Jam’s ‘Hard to Imagine’ With the Strokes

The Strokes recruited Eddie Vedder to perform the Pearl Jam deep cut “Hard to Imagine” during the band’s headlining set at Dana Point, California’s Ohana Fest, an annual festival curated by the Pearl Jam frontman.

“Julian [Casablancas] asked if I would join the fellas here and one of the reasons I accepted was it would give me the opportunity to thank all the great artists who have been here today,” Vedder told the audience prior to the performance.

“They’ve asked to do a version of this song, and I’d love to dedicate it to all the people in Everytown, all the people in Moms Demand Action, all the people in Students Demand Action who are working so hard for common-sense gun laws that respect the right of ownership but also preserve our right to feel safe in our towns, in our communities, in our schools, in our malls, in our movie theaters, in our country.”

Vedder, who wore a Moms Demand Action shirt, continued, “And as you’ve displayed here today and tonight, there’s so much power in a group of organized people, with good thoughts, hopes, dreams, and we will persevere.”

The Pearl Jam singer also joined the Strokes for a rendition of that band’s “Juicebox,” which Vedder has performed numerous times with the group, including a surprise appearance at Rolling Stone‘s 1,000th issue party in 2006 and the PJ20 concert in 2011.