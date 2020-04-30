 Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam Accept All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Online Alcohol Sales Spike 400 Percent as Self-Quarantine Drives Drinking Indoors Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Eddie Vedder Accepts All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief, Offers Pearl Jam Birthday Package

Winner will get to attend soundcheck, help craft setlist, watch show from up close and have the crowd sing “Happy Birthday” to them — even if it’s not their birthday

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Eddie Vedder has accepted the All In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, offering a special Pearl Jam concert “birthday package” that includes opportunity to join the band on stage and more.

Vedder was nominated for the challenge by actress Laura Dern, and in a video offered a detailed breakdown of what the prize package would include. The winner and a guest would get to attend the Pearl Jam show of their choice — it doesn’t actually have to be on their birthday — and start the day at the band’s soundcheck where they’ll get to see how the setlist comes together, and even offer a bit of input on song choices to Vedder.

During the show itself, Vedder said the winner would get to watch the first half from some seats up front and then the rest while standing side-stage alongside the band’s crew. “And as long as you’re up there with the crew, I figure, heck, maybe you could bring out a guitar for me, we could put you to work a little bit,” Vedder said. “I mean, I will give you a few hits off my wine — or maybe we’ll just get you your own bottle.”

For the grand finale, Vedder said the winner will get to come out on stage and have the entire crowd sing “Happy Birthday” to them; again, even if it’s not their birthday. To top it all off, the winner will also receive a signed Telecaster guitar.

The All In Challenge is raising money for organizations working to feed people and communities in need during the COVID-19 crisis, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. Fans can enter by donating via the contest’s website. After accepting himself, Vedder passed along the challenge Chicago Cubs baseball executive Theo Epstein and master treehouse builder Pete Nelson.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: covid-19, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.