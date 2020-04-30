Eddie Vedder Accepts All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief, Offers Pearl Jam Birthday Package

Eddie Vedder has accepted the All In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, offering a special Pearl Jam concert “birthday package” that includes opportunity to join the band on stage and more.

Vedder was nominated for the challenge by actress Laura Dern, and in a video offered a detailed breakdown of what the prize package would include. The winner and a guest would get to attend the Pearl Jam show of their choice — it doesn’t actually have to be on their birthday — and start the day at the band’s soundcheck where they’ll get to see how the setlist comes together, and even offer a bit of input on song choices to Vedder.

During the show itself, Vedder said the winner would get to watch the first half from some seats up front and then the rest while standing side-stage alongside the band’s crew. “And as long as you’re up there with the crew, I figure, heck, maybe you could bring out a guitar for me, we could put you to work a little bit,” Vedder said. “I mean, I will give you a few hits off my wine — or maybe we’ll just get you your own bottle.”

For the grand finale, Vedder said the winner will get to come out on stage and have the entire crowd sing “Happy Birthday” to them; again, even if it’s not their birthday. To top it all off, the winner will also receive a signed Telecaster guitar.

The All In Challenge is raising money for organizations working to feed people and communities in need during the COVID-19 crisis, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. Fans can enter by donating via the contest’s website. After accepting himself, Vedder passed along the challenge Chicago Cubs baseball executive Theo Epstein and master treehouse builder Pete Nelson.

Eddie Vedder has accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from Laura Dern. Watch the full video & learn how to get involved. Ed challenges @TheTreehouseMan and #TheoEpstein (@Cubs) to go ALL IN! Full video: https://t.co/XWJfu70XgH pic.twitter.com/uJOrg1fUO6 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) April 30, 2020