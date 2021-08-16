Hear Eddie Vedder’s Daughter, Olivia Vedder, Croon New Tune ‘My Father’s Daughter’

Eddie Vedder’s daughter, Olivia Vedder, has released a new song, “My Father’s Daughter,” which will appear on the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s upcoming movie, Flag Day.

“My Father’s Daughter” is a tender ballad led by heavy piano and Vedder’s delicate vocal performance as she sings of potent familial bonds: “They asked if I had seen you/But I’ve got no truck with men/Like them, they can go to hell/I am my father’s daughter/Come hell or high water.” The song also arrives with a music video featuring scenes from Flag Day.

Eddie Vedder co-wrote “My Father’s Daughter” with Glen Hansard, while the song is one of two that Olivia Vedder sings on the Flag Day soundtrack. The elder Vedder and Hansard collaborated on eight new songs on the Flag Day soundtrack, while they also worked with Cat Power on a handful of tracks.

In a statement, Penn said, “After this flood of gorgeous songs from Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder, we were just about to do a final mix on the film when Ed sent me Olivia singing ‘My Father’s Daughter.’ It became just the perfect cherry on top of the sundae.”

Flag Day stars Penn and his son, Dylan Penn, as well as Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn, and Katheryn Winnick. The movie and soundtrack are both set to arrive August 20th.