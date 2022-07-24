 Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival Cancels 'Encore Weekend' - Rolling Stone
Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Cancels ‘Encore Weekend’

Pearl Jam also calls off another European gig due to Vedder’s ongoing throat issues

Eddie Vedder at the 2021 Ohana Festival

The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend — scheduled to feature founder Eddie Vedder as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim — has been canceled.

The two-day fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach was set for Oct. 8 and 9, a week after the sixth annual Ohana Festival; that fest — featuring Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and more — is still scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

According to Spin, people who purchased tickets to Ohana’s Encore Weekend were notified of the cancellation over email, with organizers saying the fest was called off “due to circumstances beyond our control,” and that tickets would automatically be refunded.

Reps for the Ohana Festival and Live Nation did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. All mentions of the Encore Weekend were removed from the fest’s social media pages and website.

The cancellation of the Ohana Fest’s Encore Weekend appears unrelated to the recent run of Pearl Jam’s European shows that were called off due to Vedder’s throat issues that emerged after the band’s outdoors show in wildfire-ravaged Paris, France.

In addition to canceled shows in Vienna and Prague, Pearl Jam also announced Sunday that their first of two shows in Amsterdam was also off.

“In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam,” the band said in a statement.

“This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing.”

The band added, “All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow [Monday].”

In This Article: Eddie Vedder, Ohana Music Festival, Pearl Jam

