Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, the Killers Lead Ohana Festival Lineup

The seventh annual Ohana Festival will return to Dana Point, California from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and the festival’s founder, Eddie Vedder, is at the top of the bill. The musician shares the headlining marquee with the Killers and Foo Fighters for the weekend festival that will also feature appearances from HAIM, the War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

More than 35 artists will perform. The first night, headlined by the Killers, will feature HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Franc Moody, Glen Hansard, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Amos Lee, Brooks Nielsen, Danielle Ponder, and Emma Routhier.

Vedder will lead night two following performances from the Chicks, the War on Drugs, Goose, Charley Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Trousdale, Wunderhorse, and Big Joanie.

Closing out the weekend, Foo Fighters will headline the final night with appearances from the Pretenders, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Talk, Lido Pimienta, the Aquadolls, and the Alive.

Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning Thursday April 13 at 12 p.m. PST. Ticket packages will be available for 3-Day or 1-Day General Admission and VIP tickets as well as 3-Day Ultimate VIP+ tickets. Additional information about available presales and layaway plans can be found on the Ohana Festival website.