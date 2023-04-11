fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Festival Season

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, the Killers Lead Ohana Festival Lineup

The 2023 edition returns to Dana Point, CA from September 29 through October 1
Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, the Killers Lead 2023 Ohana Festival Lineup
Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Brandon Flowers of The Killers. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images; Chris Phelps*

The seventh annual Ohana Festival will return to Dana Point, California from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and the festival’s founder, Eddie Vedder, is at the top of the bill. The musician shares the headlining marquee with the Killers and Foo Fighters for the weekend festival that will also feature appearances from HAIM, the War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

More than 35 artists will perform. The first night, headlined by the Killers, will feature HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Franc Moody, Glen Hansard, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Amos Lee, Brooks Nielsen, Danielle Ponder, and Emma Routhier.

Vedder will lead night two following performances from the Chicks, the War on Drugs, Goose, Charley Crockett, Lucius, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Trousdale, Wunderhorse, and Big Joanie.

Closing out the weekend, Foo Fighters will headline the final night with appearances from the Pretenders, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the Backseat Lovers, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Talk, Lido Pimienta, the Aquadolls, and the Alive.

Trending

Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning Thursday April 13 at 12 p.m. PST. Ticket packages will be available for 3-Day or 1-Day General Admission and VIP tickets as well as 3-Day Ultimate VIP+ tickets. Additional information about available presales and layaway plans can be found on the Ohana Festival website.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Says 'Hell No' to Watching 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Due to Casting: 'They Messed Up the Inclusion'

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Brad Pitt Buys Aileen Getty's Glassy Midcentury Modern House in Los Feliz

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad