Eddie Vedder Teases First Solo Album in 11 Years, ‘Earthling’

Eddie Vedder has set the release date for his new solo album Earthling as well as shared the latest single from the LP, “The Haves.”

Earthling, the Pearl Jam singer’s first non-soundtrack solo album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs, will arrive Feb. 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records; the LP is available to preorder now in a variety of formats.

Following first single “Long Way,” Vedder also unveiled the second track from the Andrew Wyatt-produced album, the tender ballad “The Haves.”

“When you wake up/Just might be/The first of many blows that you’ll receive/Today, we need/We want what we need,” Vedder sings on the track. “All of the haves they have not/Not got half of what we’ve got/They want more, I just want you.”

“The Haves” also features on the B-side of a previously announced seven-inch alongside “Long Way,” with that record available at Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.

Vedder recently collaborated with Glen Hansard on the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day, which features Vedder’s daughter Olivia on “My Father’s Daughter” and “There’s a Girl.” They also worked with Cat Power on three of the soundtrack’s songs.

In October, Vedder shared his Audible Words + Music performance I Am Mine, a reflection on a life at the “intersection of art, sensitivity, masculinity, and ascendant pop/rock-super stardom that defined an age.”