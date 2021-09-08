Eddie Vedder Previews New Solo Album With ‘Long Way’

Eddie Vedder has released new song “Long Way.” It’s the first single from his upcoming solo album, Earthling. The track will come in a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl along with upcoming song “The Haves” and it’s available for preorder via Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.

The Pearl Jam frontman collaborated for the first time with producer Andrew Wyatt on the song about star-crossed lovers. “She was his all and everything/But her strength it needed space,” he sings over the lyric video’s mostly black-and-white imagery of a scenic road trip. “Her love was but a haunting/She left but never went away/She took the long way/On the freeway.”

Vedder recently collaborated with Glen Hansard on the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day, which features Vedder’s daughter Olivia on “My Father’s Daughter” and “There’s a Girl.” They also worked with Cat Power on three of the soundtrack’s songs.

Pearl Jam will be performing at Sea.Hear.Now. Festival on September 18th, Ohana Festival on October 26th and also during Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend on October 1st and 2nd. Additionally, Vedder will be delivering a special solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25th. Vedder has also been tapped to participate in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music. On October 21st, he will share I Am Mine, which is described as a reflection on a life at the “intersection of art, sensitivity, masculinity, and ascendent pop/rock-super stardom that defined an age.”