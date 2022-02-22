Eddie Vedder Taps Duff McKagan for Cover of the Pretenders’ ‘Precious’

Eddie Vedder resumed his Earthling tour Monday, Feb. 22, at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington after a Covid outbreak caused the band to postpone a couple of California gigs. The show featured covers of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top,” the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” the Who’s “I’m One,” George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower,” in addition to Pearl Jam classics like “Porch,” “Wishlist,” “Corduroy, and “Dirty Frank” and several tracks from Vedder’s new solo LP Earthling.

There were also some special guests on-hand: Vedder was joined by his daughter Olivia for “My Father’s Daughter” and “Try,” while his other daughter, Harper, took the stage for “Long Way.” Midway through the encores, Vedder brought out Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan to cover the 1980 Pretenders tune “Precious.”

Vedder’s backing band, the Earthlings, boasts drummer Chad Smith, bassist Chris Chaney, and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — a veritable Nineties rock supergroup with members of Pearl Jam, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, and Guns N’ Roses. The band also features guitarist Andrew Watt (who also produced Earthling) and guitarist Glen Hansard. The encore at the Seattle show began with Vedder and Hansard duetting the Everly Brothers’ “Sleepless Nights.”

The Earthling tour continues with a second night at Benaroya Hall tonight, Feb. 22, before wrapping with make-up shows in Los Angeles Feb. 25 and San Diego Feb. 27. After that, everyone returns to their day jobs. Pearl Jam in particular will begin their long-delayed Gigaton tour at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 18. American fans have been very anxious to hear about dates on this side of the Atlantic, but they have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will begin their much-anticipated reunion tour with John Frusciante June 4 in Seville, Spain. Jane’s Addiction have scattered festival dates this year, and Guns N’ Roses are headlining Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville Festival on May 21 before spending the rest of the year gigging in Mexico, Europe, and Australia.

All these plans show why Vedder and the Earthlings were only able to book a short U.S. tour this year, but let’s hope they find time for more gigs in the future. It’s been an incredible run and it seems like they’re just getting started