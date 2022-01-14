Eddie Vedder Drops Emotionally Charged Song ‘Brother the Cloud’

Eddie Vedder has released the new song “Brother the Cloud.” It’s the third single from the Pearl Jam frontman’s upcoming solo LP Earthling, which arrives Feb. 11. The LP will feature collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, and Elton John, as well as Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer. It’s available to preorder now in a variety of formats.

Despite its upbeat, guitar-heavy arrangement, the track explores the emotional upheaval caused by the loss of a close companion.

“If I could wish, wish it away/ I would bleed out my knees and pray/ If I could give all that I have/ to bring him back today,” Vedder sings on the chorus.

“Brother the Cloud” follows LP singles “The Haves” and “Long Way.”

Next month, the musician is heading on tour in support of the new album, alongside his new band the Earthlings. The group includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. It kicks off Feb. 3rd at the Beacon Theater in New York City and wraps up Feb. 22 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.