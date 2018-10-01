Watch Eddie Vedder, Liz Phair Perform ‘Better Man’ at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder brought out Liz Phair for a rendition of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” during his set at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA over the weekend. The musician, who headlined the festival, also appeared with Johnny Marr to perform The Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

Vedder’s set included several Pearl Jam classic tunes, as well as covers of Bruce Springsteen and Cat Power. The musician invited Phair onstage midway through his performance, telling the audience, “This song was really written for a woman to sing it and I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a woman sing it, so this is nice.”

The musician was a special guest himself during Marr’s set, coming out for the closing number. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank a good friend of mine,” Marr said to introduce Vedder. “Someone who I’ve admired and who’s been good to me and who is an inspiration. I’d like to invite him to come up onstage.” Vedder lent his vocals for beloved The Smiths track, offering a new take on the moody vocal lines.

The Ohana Festival also featured performances by Norah Jones, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Mumford & Sons, and raised money for the San Onofre Parks Foundation, which preserves California’s coastal parks.