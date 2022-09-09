fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
No Such Thing as Coincidences

Eddie Vedder Just Happened to Cover the Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Pearl Jam frontman made no mention of the late monarch before busting out the Abbey Road secret track
eddie vedder her majesty the beatles
Eddie Vedder George Ortiz/NurPhoto/AP Photo

Eddie Vedder made the incredibly specific choice of doing a quick cover of the Beatles’ “Her Majesty” during Pearl Jam’s show in Toronto on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Vedder made absolutely no mention of the late monarch, or her death at the age of 96, before launching into the cover. Instead, he just quickly quipped, “This is just a little one I’m gonna borrow from Paul McCartney for about 90 seconds.” 

Vedder then breezed through the Abbey Road secret track, and without taking a moment to reflect or explain himself any further, Pearl Jam kept the show rolling along with a rendition of their tune, “All Those Yesterdays.”

Plenty of other artists have offered up much more specific tributes than Pearl Jam following Queen Elizabeth’s death. Elton John, who also performed in Toronto Thursday night, dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” to the Queen and said, “I’m 75, and she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace.”

Meanwhile, at his concert in New York City, Harry Styles encouraged the crowd to honor Queen Elizabeth, asking, “Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.” Additionally, artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, and Mick Jagger/The Rolling Stones have shared tributes on social media.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don’t Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Kurdistan's Barzani Family Seeks $30 Million for Bowling Alley-Equipped Beverly Hills Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad