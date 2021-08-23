Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, Laura Jane Grace Tapped for Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper and Laura Jane Grace will partake in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music.

Grace will kick things off September 2nd with Black Me Out, in which she’ll reflect on her life, rise to fame in Against Me!, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the music industry as a trans woman. Black Me Out will also feature new interpretations of some of Grace’s most personal and political songs. (An excerpt from Black Me Out is available below.)

On October 7th, Cooper will release Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Hollywood Vampire, where he’ll not only share tales from his lengthy career, but “introduce” fans to the person that created and crafted the Alice Cooper persona. And on October 21st, Eddie Vedder will release I Am Mine, described as a reflection on a life at the “intersection of art, sensitivity, masculinity, and ascendent pop/rock-super stardom that defined an age” (I Am Mine was made in collaboration with the production company Gunpowder and Sky).

The fall schedule for Words + Music will also feature Elvis Costello’s How to Play the Guitar and Y, out September 16th. That’s described as a “love letter to the guitar,” as well as “part masterclass, part madcap guitar manual” (an excerpt is below). And on November 4th, Sharon Van Etten will release All I Can, offering up for the first time the stories from her past that have inspired the music she’s made throughout her career.

Capping things off will be an as-yet-untitled release from Dave Matthews, which will feature his stories mixed with new renditions of some of his most famous songs. A release date for Matthews’ Words + Music contribution also has not been announced yet.

Artists who have previously partaken in Words + Music include Billie Joe Armstrong, Sting, Gary Clark Jr., Sleater-Kinney, the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Patti Smith, Smokey Robinson, Tom Morello, St. Vincent, and Sheryl Crow.