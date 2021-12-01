Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 U.S. Tour With New Band the Earthlings

Eddie Vedder is hitting the road in February to support his upcoming LP Earthling, and he’s bringing along his new band the Earthlings. The group includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.

The tour kicks off Feb. 3rd at the Beacon Theater in New York City and wraps up Feb. 22 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle. Tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration system. Click here for more information.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings made their live debut Sept. 25 at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California. Their set featured a handful of Vedder originals (“I’ll Be Waiting,” “Tender Mercies”) along with numerous classic rock covers (The Who’s “I’m One,” the Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go”), and a few Pearl Jam tunes (“Better Man,” “Corduroy.”)

This time around, expect to hear a few more songs from Earthling, which arrives on Feb. 11. It’s Vedder’s first solo alum since 2011’s Ukulele Songs, and it was produced by Andrew Watt.

The tour is a mere eight shows because the band members need to return to their day jobs not long after it wraps. The Red Hot Chili Peppers begin their reunion tour with John Frusciante on June 4 in Seville, Spain, and Pearl Jam start a European tour two weeks later at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands. They’re also going to announce makeup dates for their aborted 2020 American arena tour, which may take place before they head to Europe.

Eddie Vedder’s 2022 Earthling Tour Dates

February 3rd – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

February 4th – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

February 6th – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

February 9th – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

February 15th – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

February 17th – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

February 21st – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

February 22nd – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall