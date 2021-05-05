Eddie Vedder to Perform at ‘Hot Stove Cool Music’ Virtual Concert

Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma, and Juliana Hatfield are among the artists performing at this year’s annual Hot Stove Cool Music fundraising concert, which will take place virtually on May 18th.

Notable baseball execs and former players like ex-Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, pitcher Bronson Arroyo, New York Yankees great Bernie Williams, and famed sportswriter Peter Gammons are also set to take the stage at the event, which raises money for the Foundation to Be Named Later (FTBNL)’s college scholarship program.

Vedder — a diehard Chicago Cubs fan — is a frequent participant in the Hot Stove Cool Music concerts, usually held in Chicago and Boston, the two cities where FTBNL co-founder Theo Epstein has won championships; first with the Red Sox, then with the Cubs. At the 2017 event, Vedder performed a set full of covers by artists like Talking Heads, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Squeeze, and more.

Tickets for the virtual concert — livestreaming on the FTBNL site on May 18th with a suggested donation price of $10 — are available to purchase now. Additionally, the virtual gig will feature a live auction that includes Pearl Jam-related items.

“We look forward to a fun night of music, baseball, and giving back,” FTBNL co-founder Paul Epstein said in a statement. “Being able to continue the Hot Stove Cool Music tradition virtually, mean so much to our beneficiaries as we come together to raise critically needed funds for youth and families from underserved neighborhoods in Boston and Chicago.”