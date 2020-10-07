Eddie Van Halen’s Widow Janie Pens Farewell to Husband

Janie Liszewski, the widow of Eddie Van Halen, penned a farewell to her husband Wednesday on social media following his death at the age of 65.

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” Liszewski wrote next a photo of her and Van Halen’s feet huddled together overlooking the ocean. “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.”

Liszewski added: “Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over [their dog] Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.”

Following Van Halen’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang Van Halen tweeted: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli wrote: “Forty years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life, my love.”