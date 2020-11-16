 Van Halen Considered Tour with Both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Van Halen Considered Reunion Tour With Both David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar
Home Music Music News

Van Halen Considered Reunion Tour With Both David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar

The world won’t hear unreleased Eddie Van Halen music anytime soon, with son Wolfgang focused on his own work

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 1986: Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Eddie Van Halen perform at the Boston Garden, Boston, MA on August 14, 1986 (Ron Pownall/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 1986: Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Eddie Van Halen perform at the Boston Garden, Boston, MA on August 14, 1986

Ron Pownall/Getty Images

Before Eddie Van Halen’s cancer took a turn for the worse, his son Wolfgang Van Halen said he convinced him to consider a “kitchen-sink tour” that could’ve included bassist Michael Anthony for the first time since 2004, with Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth each taking turns on vocals. They even talked about bringing back Gary Cherone, who sang with the band on one album, Wolfgang told Howard Stern Monday.

That said, they never got as far as discussing the idea with Roth, Wolfgang said, because Eddie turned out to be too sick to go out on the road. Sometime in the last few years, Eddie had a motorcycle accident, and they learned that he had a brain tumor. “If only things had been better,” Wolfgang said, “it would have been amazing.”

Neither Hagar nor Roth immediately responded to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Eddie had countless tapes of jams, riffs, and songs spanning decades in his 5150 Studios vault, but in the wake of his death in October, there are no immediate plans to start sorting through them for possible release, Wolfgang said.

“There’s a shit-ton of tapes that will take a very long time to go through,” Wolfgang told Stern as part of an interview debuting his first solo single, “Distance,” released under the name Mammoth WVH.  “That’s not the priority right now. I can’t put a timeline on it. There will be a time we go through it. Not for the foreseeable future.”

Wolfgang also made it clear that his father’s band is over. “You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen,” he said.

Eddie would’ve wanted his son to focus on his own music rather than immediately look back at his father’s past, Wolfgang said, adding that it would be “shameless” to immediately release archival material. Some of it, he said, is “ideas that probably aren’t out there for good reason,” although he added that “I’m sure there’s amazing shit in there.”

“I’ve got tons of music,” Eddie told Rolling Stone in December 2008. “Close to a million CDs, cassettes, boxes and boxes and boxes… “The stuff is gonna come out. Hopefully, people will enjoy the many sides of me. I trip on it myself.”

In This Article: Eddie Van Halen, Mammoth WVH, Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.