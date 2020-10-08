 'Van Halen,' '1984' Return to Charts as Van Halen Sales Soar 7,600% - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Now Is Not the Time to Be Making Arguments Against Democracy
Home Music Music News

‘Van Halen,’ ‘1984’ Return to the Charts as Van Halen Sales Soar 7,600%

Song sales for Van Halen’s catalog jump 7,800%, while streams rise 660%.

By

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Van Halen", amerikanische Hardrock Band, bei einem Konzert in Deutschland, 1981. American hard rock band "Van Halen" performing live at Germany, 1981. | usage worldwide Photo by: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Fans have been mourning Eddie Van Halen by streaming and buying his band's music en masse, with two albums already returning to the charts.

Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Fans have been mourning the death of Eddie Van Halen by streaming and buying his band’s music en masse — so much so that two of their albums have already returned to the charts.

Van Halen’s self-titled debut, which ranks 27th on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time, enters the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart at Number 79. 1984, home to their massive, star-making blockbuster “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher,” enters the chart at Number 114. The RS 200 ranks the top albums of the week by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart is updated daily, with an official version of the chart publishing every Monday.

Top Albums

The week of October 2, 2020
79

Van Halen

Van Halen
NEW!
Album Units 6.3K
80

Hot Pink

Doja Cat
Album Units 6.3K
81

Suga

Megan Thee Stallion
Album Units 6.3K
82

Take Care

Drake
Album Units 6.3K
83

Slime & B

Chris Brown & Young Thug
Album Units 6.2K

From Monday to Tuesday, streams for Van Halen and 1984 soared 900% and 360%, respectively, while sales lept 7,650% and  9,235%, according to Alpha Data. Their greatest hits albums Best of Volume 1 and The Best of Both Worlds also saw massive sales spikes, up 11,700% and 10,700%, respectively, while Van Halen II, Diver Down and Fair Warning all saw streaming jumps of over 1,000%.

Related

steve vai on eddie van halen
Steve Vai on Getting to Know the Real Eddie Van Halen
Gary Cherone Remembers Eddie Van Halen: 'He Was Truly One With the Guitar'

Related

Guitarist Peter Green (right) and bassist John McVie, of British rock group Fleetwood Mac, rehearsing at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 22nd April 1969. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Farewell, Peter Green: The Timeless Blues Perfection of Fleetwood Mac's Original Guitar Hero
Harry Styles and Niall Horan: The Lost Interview

Overall, Van Halen’s album sales climbed 7,600% on Tuesday as news spread of Van Halen’s death after a long battle with cancer. Digital song sales were up 7,800%, while streams jumped 660%, from just over 1 million on-demand audio streams on Monday to over 7.8 million on Tuesday.

“Jump” led the band’s catalog by both streams and sales, jumping 6,700% in digital sales and 215% in streams. “I’m the One” and “Atomic Punk” saw spikes of 2,600% and 2,400% in streams, respectively, while “You Really Got Me” saw the most dramatic increase in sales, up 33,200%.

In the days since Eddie Van Halen’s death, musicians like Ozzy Osbourne, Pete Townshend, Mike McCready and John Mayer have paid tribute to the guitar legend, who ranks in the top 10 of Rolling Stone‘s Best Guitarists of All Time.

“He made it look like it was not difficult. He made it look like it was a natural thing. Everybody else was trying to be Eddie Van Halen, but there is only one Eddie Van Halen,” Osbourne wrote in Rolling Stone. “I thought he was brilliant. God only knows what you have to do to get that good.”

In This Article: Eddie Van Halen, RS Charts, streaming, Van Halen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.