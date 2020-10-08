‘Van Halen,’ ‘1984’ Return to the Charts as Van Halen Sales Soar 7,600%

Fans have been mourning the death of Eddie Van Halen by streaming and buying his band’s music en masse — so much so that two of their albums have already returned to the charts.

Van Halen’s self-titled debut, which ranks 27th on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time, enters the daily version of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart at Number 79. 1984, home to their massive, star-making blockbuster “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher,” enters the chart at Number 114. The RS 200 ranks the top albums of the week by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart is updated daily, with an official version of the chart publishing every Monday.

Top Albums The week of October 2, 2020 79 Van Halen Van Halen NEW! Album Units 6.3K Album Units 6.3K Album Sales 2.4K Song Sales 10.8K Song Streams 3.5M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Runnin' With The Devil You Really Got Me Eruption Top Songs Runnin' With The Devil You Really Got Me Eruption Record Label 80 Hot Pink Doja Cat Album Units 6.3K Album Units 6.3K Album Sales 83 Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 8M Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Peak Position 7 Weeks on Chart 49 Top Songs Say So Like That Juicy Top Songs Say So Like That Juicy Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA 81 Suga Megan Thee Stallion Album Units 6.3K Album Units 6.3K Album Sales 180 Song Sales 2.6K Song Streams 7.7M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 6 Weeks on Chart 31 Top Songs Savage Captain Hook B.I.T.C.H. Top Songs Savage Captain Hook B.I.T.C.H. Record Label 300 Entertainment 82 Take Care Drake Album Units 6.3K Album Units 6.3K Album Sales 84 Song Sales 485 Song Streams 7.7M Record Label Republic/Cash Money Peak Position 25 Weeks on Chart 282 Top Songs Marvins Room The Motto Headlines Top Songs Marvins Room The Motto Headlines Record Label Republic/Cash Money 83 Slime & B Chris Brown & Young Thug Album Units 6.2K Album Units 6.2K Album Sales 36 Song Sales 1.6K Song Streams 7.5M Record Label RCA Records Peak Position 18 Weeks on Chart 23 Top Songs Go Crazy City Girls Say You Love Me Top Songs Go Crazy City Girls Say You Love Me Record Label RCA Records

From Monday to Tuesday, streams for Van Halen and 1984 soared 900% and 360%, respectively, while sales lept 7,650% and 9,235%, according to Alpha Data. Their greatest hits albums Best of Volume 1 and The Best of Both Worlds also saw massive sales spikes, up 11,700% and 10,700%, respectively, while Van Halen II, Diver Down and Fair Warning all saw streaming jumps of over 1,000%.

Overall, Van Halen’s album sales climbed 7,600% on Tuesday as news spread of Van Halen’s death after a long battle with cancer. Digital song sales were up 7,800%, while streams jumped 660%, from just over 1 million on-demand audio streams on Monday to over 7.8 million on Tuesday.

“Jump” led the band’s catalog by both streams and sales, jumping 6,700% in digital sales and 215% in streams. “I’m the One” and “Atomic Punk” saw spikes of 2,600% and 2,400% in streams, respectively, while “You Really Got Me” saw the most dramatic increase in sales, up 33,200%.

In the days since Eddie Van Halen’s death, musicians like Ozzy Osbourne, Pete Townshend, Mike McCready and John Mayer have paid tribute to the guitar legend, who ranks in the top 10 of Rolling Stone‘s Best Guitarists of All Time.

“He made it look like it was not difficult. He made it look like it was a natural thing. Everybody else was trying to be Eddie Van Halen, but there is only one Eddie Van Halen,” Osbourne wrote in Rolling Stone. “I thought he was brilliant. God only knows what you have to do to get that good.”