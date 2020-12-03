 Eddie Van Halen Guitars Sell for $422,000 at Auction - Rolling Stone
Eddie Van Halen Guitars Sell for $422,000 at Auction

Iconic customized Kramer electric guitar played by late rock legend fetched top bid

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at The Rosemont Horizion on April 22,1986. Credit: Gene Ambo / MediaPunch *NO FRANCE* *NO GERMANY* /IPX

Three Eddie Van Halen guitars fetched more than $422,000 at Julien's Auction's annual Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'n' Roll Auction.

A trio of Eddie Van Halen guitars sold for more than $422,000 during Julien’s Auctions’ annual Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll Auction.

Variants of the late rock legend’s Frankenstrat were among the instruments fetching the highest bids of the two-day event. His customized Kramer electric guitar, which he built with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at Van Halen’s home studio sold for $231,250. The winning bid for his 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar came in at $140,800. A non-playing prop guitar used by child actor Bryan Hitchcock, who played a young Eddie Van Halen in the band’s “Hot for Teacher” video, sold for $50,000.

The auction, which sold nearly 900 items, included instruments and memorabilia from a wide array of music icons. Two Fender guitars smashed by Kurt Cobain sold for a combined $281,600, Bob Marley’s first guitar ever to come to auction sold for $153,600 and a mid-1960s Hammond B-3 organ played by Greg Allman garnered $102,400.

Other notable items from the event included Jimi Hendrix’s Octavia pedal used on live album Band of Gypsys ($70,400), a Paul McCartney Texan FT-79 acoustic guitar played and signed by the artist ($54,400) and Pete Townshend’s owned and played first guitar, a 1936 Radiotone cello guitar ($41,600).

