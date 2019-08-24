Eddie Money Reveals Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis

Eddie Money has revealed that he is currently battling stage 4 esophageal cancer. The rocker – who canceled his summer tour dates following heart valve surgery – discussed the diagnosis in a new clip from his AXS TV series Real Money.

“I thought I was going in for a check-up and [the doctor] told me I have cancer,” Money said. “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach… It hit me really, really hard.”

Money’s wife Laurie specified, “Eddie has been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. It’s in his esophagus, it’s in the top of his stomach – it’s where the tumor is – and it’s also spread to his liver.”

The episode of Real Money detailing Money’s cancer battle will air September 12th on AXS TV. The singer received the diagnosis last fall while filming the series’ second season, which will now focus on Money’s cancer and the impact it has on his family.

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money added. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”

In July, Money canceled his summer tour after developing pneumonia while recovering from his recent heart valve surgery. “The heart issue was a condition unrelated to his cancer,” AXS TV noted. Despite the multiple health issues, Money still plans on returning to the road later this year.