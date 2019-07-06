Eddie Money Develops Pneumonia After Heart Surgery, Cancels Summer Tour

Eddie Money has canceled his summer tour dates after the rocker developed pneumonia following his recent heart valve surgery.

TMZ reported Friday that Money, who was scheduled to headline a summer tour with Rick Springfield, would be on the mend for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery; a rep later clarified that Money was hopeful to return to the stage later this year.

Prior to Money’s 28th consecutive Memorial Day weekend concert in Detroit, the singer complained of “shortness of breath”; doctors recommended he undergo a heart valve procedure, but Money delayed the operation in order to perform at the Detroit show.

“Money is expected to be back out on the road performing in mid-June,” his website said after announcing the heart surgery. However, the singer was stricken by pneumonia following the procedure.

While Money hasn’t commented on either his illness or his tour plans on social media, his rep confirmed the cancellations to Ultimate Classic Rock.

“Eddie Money developed pneumonia while in the hospital after his heart valve procedure,” the representative said. “He is now on the mend, but, unfortunately, he had to cancel his summer concerts – a first for him in his 40-plus year career. He needed this extra time to fully rest and recuperate. Eddie hopes to be back later this year to promote his new album Brand New Day and also the premiere of the second half of his reality show Real Money.” Money’s Brand New Day is due out July 19th.