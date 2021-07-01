Watch Ed Sheeran Revisit ‘Thinking Out Loud’ on ‘Corden’

It’s still Ed Sheeran week on The Late Late Show and the singer’s most recent performance involved throwing it back to his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran offered an intimate rendition of the track, off his album x, with an acoustic guitar and a backing band.

James Corden also tapped the singer to appear in a comedic segment called “Side Effects May Include,” where the host queried Sheeran on the side effects of “being in love with the shape of you” and “thinking out loud.” In the clip, the pair change up the lyrics to some of Sheeran’s popular songs to discuss things like getting your vaccine (“You’ll be good after jab number two”).

“Thinking Out Loud” is Sheeran’s third performance on The Late Late Show this week. He previously performed his new single “Bad Habits,” as well as his 2011 song “The A-Team.”

Sheeran joined James Corden for an interview during an earlier appearance this week, speaking about being a new father, why he stays at Courteney Cox’s house every time he visits Los Angeles, and why he repays the actress’ kindness by ordering her a gimp mask on her Amazon Alexa every time he’s there.

Sheeran also talked about “Bad Habits,” incorporating more dance music influences on the song, and why he chose to release the track as his first single.

“I had a first single chosen and we were gonna shoot the video, the album was mixed, and then in January or February, England announced that in June, the country was going to be opening up,” Sheeran said. “And my single was scheduled to come out in June, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if the world needs a depressing sad, slow acoustic song when it’s all opening up.’ So I was in the studio and we created this song and it’s just fun, I think.”