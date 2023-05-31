Ed Sheeran Helps ‘Ted Lasso’ Say Goodbye on Series Finale Song ‘A Beautiful Game’

Most of the final season of Ted Lasso has arrived with the underlying feeling that no one quite knows how to wrap it up. How does anyone prepare to say goodbye to an endearing ensemble cast that has spent three seasons earnestly championing friendship and teamwork but still has some work to do? This is where Ed Sheeran comes in. For the series finale, out today, the singer and songwriter helped Ted Lasso say goodbye for now with the original song “A Beautiful Game.”

“Though we’ve not reached the end/We should take some time apart/Leave here with no regrets/Knowing we gave our all,” Sheeran sings on the Max Martin-produced song. “Oh, I cannot pretend/That this won’t break our hearts/But we will meet again.”

Sheeran announced “A Beautiful Dream” just one day before the finale was set to air, but it had been in the works for over a year. “I recorded bits of it whilst on tour using crowds from the stadiums that I’ve been playing, and I’m super, super, super proud of it,” Sheeran shared in an Instagram video. “I love the show. I’ve loved working on this song. I hope you enjoy it — just a bit of fun. Football!”

Sheeran’s release marks one of the only true major music moments from Ted Lasso, which probably could have gotten away with introducing a Glee-style musical number in each episode. Thankfully, it did not. Earlier in the season, an episode featured Brandi Carlile‘s rendition of “Home” from The Wiz.

The sports comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis has won 11 Emmy Awards in the nearly three years since it premiered.