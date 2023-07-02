Ed Sheeran Surprises Kids at Recital, Performs With Them in Boston

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance on Saturday at Tobin Community Center in Boston, where young musicians from the Boston Music Project were giving an outdoor performance.

Sheeran’s impromptu set took place ahead of his second headlining appearance over the weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. “Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

In his Instagram post, he shared snippets of his performance, backed by the young musicians. He performed Subtract track “The Hills of Aberfeldy” a cappella.

“You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you,” he said. “I heard you love ‘Eyes Closed,’” he said as he donned an acoustic guitar and delivered his latest single.

The clip also showed him posing with the young musicians for a portrait as well as him taking selfies with some in the group.

"I played with Ed Sheeran, that was really cool. I had a lot of fun. And he gave me a really cool guitar and he signed it," one of the musicians said, showing off his autographed guitar.

“That was so much fun,” Sheeran added. “I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I’ll see you there.”

Sheeran’s North American tour heads to Pittsburgh on July 8 and continues through September, culminating at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sept. 23.