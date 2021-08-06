Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, More Lead India Covid-19 Recovery Fundraiser

Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, Annie Lennox, and Nile Rodgers are among the more than 100 celebrities that will appear during We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, which will broadcast live via Facebook on August 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The three-hour virtual fundraising event, co-produced by The World We Want and Reliance Entertainment, seeks to raise support for vital Covid-19 missions in India that focus on the aftermath of the pandemic, which will be distributed via Give India.

The livestream event will feature stand-up comedy and musical performances, immersive fitness challenges, games, and messages of support. Additional participants include Lennox’s daughter and musician Lola, Academy Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman, Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary, and more.

Proceeds from the event will be utilized to provide medical support as well as staffing in vaccination centers. The funds will also be used to support longterm recovery, including providing support for those who have lost income, meal and ration kits, and relief for families who have lost an immediate family member.