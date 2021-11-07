 'Saturday Night Live': Watch Ed Sheeran Perform - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Travis Scott Says He's 'Absolutely Devastated' After Astroworld Tragedy
Home Music Music News

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Post-Quarantine ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Singer-songwriter played “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti” from his fifth studio album ‘=’

By

Reporter

Sarah Grant's Most Recent Stories

View All

After a week of rumors that Ed Sheeran would have to forgo his Saturday Night Live performance after recently testing positive for Covid-19, the English singer-songwriter returned to Studio 8H with two songs from his new album, =. Sheeran told Howard Stern there was never a question he would make the live performance, despite having “really, really, really bad symptoms” for three days.

With just an acoustic guitar, Sheeran gave a rousing performance of the upbeat “Shivers.” His second set featured his recent single, the love-affirming, electric guitar-inflected “Overpass Graffiti.”

= is Sheeran’s first album as a new father to his one-year-old daughter, Lyra. During a recent interview in the UK, the singer-songwriter spoke about how music is already something they share: “She loves Black Sabbath,” Sheeran told Jonathan Ross. “Paranoid album. Starting off with “War Pigs” in the morning, it’s the best.”

 

In This Article: Ed Sheeran, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.