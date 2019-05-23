Ed Sheeran To Release ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ Album in July

Ed Sheeran will drop No.6 Collaborations Project on July 12th, a collection of new tracks created with numerous guest collaborators. His previously released single “I Don’t Care,” which features Justin Bieber, was the first song off the 13-song album. A second track, “Cross Me,” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, will drop May 23rd at midnight.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” Sheeran said in a statement. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Sheeran revealed a tracklisting for the album, but not all of his collaborators have yet been announced. So far only Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock are confirmed.

The album, which is being released via Atlantic Records, will be available for preorder at midnight on May 23rd alongside the release of “Cross Me.” Sheeran’s last album, ÷, dropped in March of 2017 and later won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.