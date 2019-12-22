Ed Sheeran Recruits Real Life Couples for ‘Put It All on Me’ Video

Ed Sheeran has shared a romance-filled video for his single “Put It All On Me,” a collaboration with Ella Mai from his latest No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Directed by Jason Koenig, the visual features several real-life couples dancing together from places around the world like New York, Zanzibar, the Pacific Northwest and California. Making a special appearance during the video is Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn dancing in a kitchen.

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks,” the caption reads. The video also revealed they were married in January 2019. Mai shows up at the end of the visual dancing and meeting someone she just “swiped right” on.

Sheeran’s most recent single from his collaborative fourth studio album is “South Of The Border” featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, which was turned into a heist-themed music video. The “Perfect” singer’s latest album features a slew of top names including Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Skrillex, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

Sheeran was recently featured on “Own It,” a single from Stormzy’s new album Heavy Is the Head alongside Burna Boy.