 Ed Sheeran's '=' Powers to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gene Simmons Tests Positive for Covid-19, Kiss Postpone More Tour Dates
Home Music Music News

Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Powers to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed enters at Number Two.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
ed sheeran press pic

Dan Martensen*

Two months ahead of its release, Ed Sheeran’s = as it leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of August 20th through August 26th. =, or Equals, is the British pop singer’s first album since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, and the first solo studio album since 2017’s ÷. The album’s lead single, “Bad Habits” is currently in the top five of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Related Stories

Drake Keeps His Artists 500 Streak Alive as Trippie Redd Returns to the Top 5
Lil Nas X Announces 'Montero' Release Date, Reveals Album Cover

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

Kacey MusgravesStar-Crossed, which Rolling Stone called “a divorce album on her own terms,” enters at Number Two, ahead of Lil Nas X’s Montero, entering in third. Other notable entries include James Blake’s Friends That Break Your Heart in ninth and Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power at Number 18.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, August 20th – August 26th

  1. Ed Sheeran, = – +1
  2. Kacey Musgraves, Star-CrossedNEW!
  3. Lil Nas X, Montero NEW!
  4. Wizkid, Made In Lagos
  5. MO3, Shottaz 4Eva – NEW!
  6. Jaden, CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition NEW!
  7. Yama, The Meaning of Life NEW!
  8. Asking Alexandria, See What’s on the Inside NEW!
  9. James Blake, Friends That Break Your HeartNEW!
  10. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu
  11. JoJo, Trying Not to Think About ItNEW!
  12. Saucy Dog, Lazy Sunday
  13. Tion Wayne, Green With Envy  – +5
  14. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres – -5
  15. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 –  -2
  16. Shy Glizzy, Glizzy Gang, Don’t Feed The Sharks – NEW!
  17. OneRepublic, Human – NEW!
  18. Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want PowerNEW!
  19. Creepy Nuts, CaseNEW!
  20. LANY, gg bb xx NEW!
  21. The Rolling Stones, Tattoo YouNEW!
  22. Various Artists, Metallica, The Metallica Blacklist -14
  23. Wage War, Manic – NEW!
  24. Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy NEW!

OhGeesy, GEEZYWORLDNEW!

In This Article: Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.