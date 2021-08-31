Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Powers to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two months ahead of its release, Ed Sheeran’s = as it leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of August 20th through August 26th. =, or Equals, is the British pop singer’s first album since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, and the first solo studio album since 2017’s ÷. The album’s lead single, “Bad Habits” is currently in the top five of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, which Rolling Stone called “a divorce album on her own terms,” enters at Number Two, ahead of Lil Nas X’s Montero, entering in third. Other notable entries include James Blake’s Friends That Break Your Heart in ninth and Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power at Number 18.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, August 20th – August 26th

Ed Sheeran, = – +1 Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed – NEW! Lil Nas X, Montero – NEW! Wizkid, Made In Lagos MO3, Shottaz 4Eva – NEW! Jaden, CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition – NEW! Yama, The Meaning of Life – NEW! Asking Alexandria, See What’s on the Inside – NEW! James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart – NEW! Iron Maiden, Senjutsu JoJo, Trying Not to Think About It – NEW! Saucy Dog, Lazy Sunday Tion Wayne, Green With Envy – +5 Coldplay, Music of the Spheres – -5 Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 – -2 Shy Glizzy, Glizzy Gang, Don’t Feed The Sharks – NEW! OneRepublic, Human – NEW! Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – NEW! Creepy Nuts, Case – NEW! LANY, gg bb xx – NEW! The Rolling Stones, Tattoo You – NEW! Various Artists, Metallica, The Metallica Blacklist -14 Wage War, Manic – NEW! Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy – NEW!

OhGeesy, GEEZYWORLD – NEW!