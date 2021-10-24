 Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Appearances - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next El Alfa Brings Dembow Movement to Celebratory Madison Square Garden Show
Home Music Music News

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Appearances in Support of New LP

Singer currently “self-isolating,” could still make just-announced Saturday Night Live guest spot on November 6th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran performing on stage during the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the singer to cancel all immediate in-person appearances for his upcoming LP =, due out this Friday, October 29th. However, Sheeran will still fulfill his commitments virtually.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on social media. 

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

It’s unclear how long Sheeran will be self-isolating; he is currently scheduled to serve as musical guest on the November 6th episode of Saturday Night Live, which revealed Sheeran’s appearance during last night’s episode.

Prior to his diagnosis, Sheeran made several live appearances over the past few weeks, including performing a few songs with Coldplay at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire as well as appearing at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Sheeran has lobbied in support of vaccinations, even performing a vaccine-inspired rendition of his hit “Shape of You” on The Late Late Show earlier this year. “Moderna or Pfizer will do/ You’ll be good after jab number two/ But wait two weeks for it to take effect/ It doesn’t fit the song but it’s important,” Sheeran sang.

In This Article: Ed Sheeran

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.