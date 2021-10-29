Ed Sheeran Embraces Adventure on a Wild Desert Trip in ‘Overpass Graffiti’ Video

Ed Sheeran has dropped a video for his new single “Overpass Graffiti.” The visual arrives hours after Sheeran released his new album, = (Equals), via Atlantic Records.

In the Jason Koenig-directed clip, Sheeran goes missing when his tour bus leaves him behind at a gas station. As he walks through the desert alone, a van full of friendly folks picks him up and a wild adventure ensues as the troupe stop at a wild carnival, go swimming and more. He meets an array of interesting characters as he journeys down the road with different people he encounters.

“I will always love you for what it’s worth/We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass/I know time may change the way you think of us,” Sheeran sings on the chorus of the synth-pop song. “But I remember the way we were/You were the first full stop/Love that will never leave/Baby, you will never be lost on me.”

“Overpass Graffiti” follows the previously released = singles “Shivers” and “Bad Habits.”

On Sunday, the Sheeran announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to cancel a handful of in-person appearances and performances. One of his scheduled performances was Saturday Night Live, which he was supposed to play on Nov. 6.