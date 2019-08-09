×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Ed Sheeran Muses About Romantic Chemistry in 'Nothing On You' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ed Sheeran Muses About Romantic Chemistry in ‘Nothing On You’ Video

Clip features song collaborators Paulo Londra and Dave

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ed Sheeran hits the streets of London with song collaborators Paulo Londra and Dave as they muse about romantic chemistry while on a late-night bike ride in the new video for “Nothing on You.” The song appears on Sheeran’s star-studded No.6 Collaborations Project, which was released in July.

Sheeran, Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and UK rapper Dave trade verses about lust and all-encompassing romantic chemistry. “I was rolling up something with you/Kickin’ back in a way that we do/I got everything I need in this room,” Sheeran sings on the chorus. “Smoke clouds and a scent of perfume/And all my friends are in the club tonight/And they keep ringing my phone/But they ain’t got nothing on you.”

Although the song’s theme is about spending the night with a special someone, whether it’s a one night stand or turns into something more, the guys take a contemplative approach that is more about enjoying time with friends and talking through emotions instead of being with a lover. The trio hangs out in a warehouse and bikes through the nighttime streets while singing.

The “Nothing on You” visual follows the previously released No.6 videos for “Antisocial” featuring Travis Scott and the Justin Bieber-assisted “I Don’t Care.” Sheeran also unveiled the video for “Blow,” where Sheeran and his collaborators Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton are notably absent; instead an all-female rock band takes the lead.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad