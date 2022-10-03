Ed Sheeran Plots North American Stadium Tour
Ed Sheeran has announced the dates for his North American stadium tour. Known as the “+ – = ÷ x Tour” a.k.a. “the Mathematics Tour,” the trek run kicks off in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium on May 6th. A fan presale will begin on Oct. 12 through Oct. 13, with tickets going on sale to the public on Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale in both cases at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The tour is in support of 2021’s Equals, his fourth consecutive LP to top the Billboard 100. The trek finds the musician crisscrossing the U.S. It launches in the south with dates in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, before the tour heads east and to the Midwest. This leg of the tour concludes on the West Coast.
The 21-date run marks the musician’s first stateside concerts in nearly five years. The shows will feature special guests Khalid (who appears May 6 – Sept. 2) and Russ (Sept. 9 – 23). Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters will also appear on select dates.
Sheeran, who dropped “Celestial” for a pair of Pokémon videos last week, is set to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 13 and Good Morning America on Oct. 14.
Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour
May 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
May 20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
June 24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
July 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 5 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
