Ed Sheeran Plots North American Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran has announced the dates for his North American stadium tour. Known as the “+ – = ÷ x Tour” a.k.a. “the Mathematics Tour,” the trek run kicks off in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium on May 6th. A fan presale will begin on Oct. 12 through Oct. 13, with tickets going on sale to the public on Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale in both cases at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The tour is in support of 2021’s Equals, his fourth consecutive LP to top the Billboard 100. The trek finds the musician crisscrossing the U.S. It launches in the south with dates in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, before the tour heads east and to the Midwest. This leg of the tour concludes on the West Coast.

The 21-date run marks the musician’s first stateside concerts in nearly five years. The shows will feature special guests Khalid (who appears May 6 ­– Sept. 2) and Russ (Sept. 9 – 23). Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters will also appear on select dates.

Sheeran, who dropped “Celestial” for a pair of Pokémon videos last week, is set to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 13 and Good Morning America on Oct. 14.

Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour

May 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

July 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 5 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium