Ed Sheeran Gets the Lovestruck Chills on New Song ‘Shivers’

Ed Sheeran has released a new song, “Shivers,” which will appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), set to arrive October 29th via Atlantic Records.

“Shivers” is a punchy blast of lovestruck pop, with Sheeran crooning over crisp handclaps, plucky strings, and the chipper strum of his guitar. The track arrives with an equally ebullient video, directed by Dave Meyers, in which Sheeran and actress AnnaSophia Robb play out a fantastical whirlwind romance that involves everything from waiting desperately for a text, some mild superpowers, a dance number, and a street brawl.

Along with releasing the studio version of “Shivers,” Sheeran will also perform the song for the first time on television Thursday, September 9th, during the opening game of the 2021 NFL season, airing on NBC.

“Shivers” is the latest offering from =, following lead single “Bad Habits” and the follow-up “Visiting Hours.” The new record marks Sheeran’s first solo LP since 2017’s ÷ (Divide), although it also follows his 2019 collaborative effort, No. 6 Collaborations Project.