Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby Dedicate ‘2Step’ Video to Ukraine

A Lil Baby feature and some monetary support for Ukraine arrive with a new remix of Ed Sheeran’s “2step.” On Thursday, the British singer released the music video for the single, which he shot in the war-torn country before Russia’s invasion.

The video shows the singer in a gray hoodie and black coat singing in the midst of dancers in the Kyiv streets. All royalties and proceeds for the single are set to benefit DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” Sheeran said in a statement. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.”

Sheeran continues: “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine.”

Sheeran had been teasing his collaboration with Lil Baby for some time. “Been a big fan of @lilbaby for a while now, so excited to have him on the remix of this song and video,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It’s an honour, hope everyone enjoys, April 22nd, few more surprises after that.”

The collab comes after Sheeran hopped on a pair of tracks alongside J Balvin — “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” — and joined Camila Cabello on “Bam Bam.” Sheeran dropped his record =, which featured songs like “The Joker and the Queen,” “Collide,” and “Shivers,” late last year.

As for Lil Baby, he recently dropped singles “Right On” and “In a Minute” after collaborating with Nicki Minaj on “Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem?” earlier this year.