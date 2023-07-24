Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Pub With Backstreet Boys, One Direction Karaoke

Ed Sheeran went from headlining Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to performing at a local bar over the weekend. The musician surprised some local bar patrons at Santa’s Pub, where he sang along to “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys.

“Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub,” he wrote on Instagram. “When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x”

“You + IWITW = 🖤,” wrote Backstreet Boys in response to the Instagram post.

In the accompanying Instagram video, Sheeran can be heard introducing the song and sharing T-shirts, and later singing along to his own track, “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran is seen dancing along to “What Makes You Beautiful” by his pals One Direction in a separate video posted to TikTok.

“When I lived in Nashville in 2013 I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa’s. It only does $1 PBR [beer] and it does karaoke, and it’s the best,” he said in his video. He added: “[The owner] made a T-shirt with my face on it and we’re going there tonight.”

Sheeran is also spotted introducing a couple — still in the wedding attire — before they danced along to his singing.

“He grabbed a beer and walked up to the stage as a girl was up there and started singing. You could hear some people go, ‘Is that…. Ed Sheeran?’ as he walked up,” one eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “Once he realized there was a bride and groom there, he obviously had to do a song with them. Everyone sang along to every song with him as he was bouncing around onstage, happy as hell!”

The eyewitness added, “After about three songs (including one of his own), he went behind the bar, took a few pics, and some people were saying he passed out some beers. Those who were in attendance got T-shirts to commemorate the night!”

The singer is currently on his global The Mathematics Tour, which he commenced in Ireland in April 2022. He’s currently making his way across the United States with a scheduled stop in Chicago on July 29 and several other cities, before wrapping his tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Sept. 23.

Sheeran loves a karaoke moment. Last September, he popped up at a random beach club in Ibiza on a Monday night in a T-shirt and cargo shorts for an impromptu karaoke concert.

“I love karaoke,” Sheeran told them. “I’m gonna sing karaoke now, and you’re gonna sing along with me.” Escaping into the middle of the crowd, he queued up a classic karaoke set list: Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time,” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”