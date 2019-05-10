×
Hear Ed Sheeran's Buoyant 'I Don't Care' Featuring Justin Bieber
Hear Ed Sheeran’s Buoyant ‘I Don’t Care’ Featuring Justin Bieber

Single is the singer’s first new music in more than two years

Editorial Use OnlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock (9983624d)Ed SheeranMusic 4 Mental Health, Roundhouse, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018

Ed Sheeran has unveiled new song "I Don't Care" featuring Justin Bieber.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have teamed up for the Sheeran’s uplifting new song, “I Don’t Care.” The pair previously worked together on Bieber’s 2015 Purpose tune, “Love Yourself.”

Unlike their previous kiss-off-themed collaboration and contrary to the new song’s title, “I Don’t Care” exalts in the feel-good side of supportive romantic relationships. Produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, the single is Sheeran’s first new music since 2017’s Divide.

“‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah/All the bad things disappear/And you’re making me feel I like maybe I am somebody,” Sheeran sings, with Bieber’s backing vocals buoying the chorus. “I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah/’Cause I don’t care/As long as you hold me near/You can take me anywhere/And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah.”

Last week, Sheeran began teasing the new collaboration on social media. He unveiled a photo where the both of them are in front of a green screen, captioning it “10. Photoshop spoon.” A few days later he revealed partial lyrics followed by revealing the single’s release date and black-and-white cover art. Bieber shared similar photos in his Instagram feed.

The song is Sheeran’s first new music since 2017’s Divide, In January, Sheeran announced a new line of acoustic guitars called “Sheeran by Lowden.” Meanwhile, Bieber’s last album was 2015’s Purpose. Bieber recently made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set on April 21st, where he teased that a new album would be coming soon.

